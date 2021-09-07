Temperatures have been warm across Montana in the upper 70s and 80s.
An air quality alert continues through early Wednesday for Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin and Silver Bow Counties of southwest Montana.
Smoke is a major issue with the air being unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Dillon and West Yellowstone areas.
In anticipation of gusty winds, dry air and hot temperatures, fire weather warnings and watches cover a good part of the state.
A building ridge of high pressure will bring hot temperatures to Montana Wednesday and Thursday, with some records possible.
A cold front will move through the region Thursday and Friday.
There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly to southwest Montana.
Some models suggest a chance of rain statewide on Friday.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, lowering to the 30s and 40s by early next week.
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s Wednesday and Thursday, falling to the 70s Friday and the weekend and the upper 60s and 70s early next week.