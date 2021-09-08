Fire weather warnings today for the Bitterroot, Beaverhead & Deer Lodge National Forests.
And for tomorrow for central, north-central and eastern Montana.
Gusty winds, dry air & hot temperatures will bring Fire weather warnings today for the Bitterroot,
Beaverhead & Deer Lodge National Forests.
And for tomorrow for central, north-central and eastern Montana.
Gusty winds, dry air & hot temperatures will bring extreme fire danger.
High pressure will continue to dominate Montana's weather through tomorrow, bringing hot and dry conditions.
Record or near record highs are possible.
However, smoke may hinder temperatures from their full potential.
A cold front will move into the region late Thursday and Friday.
It will bring a few strong storms Friday.
The good news is widespread rain is possible later Friday and early Saturday.
Rainfall up to an inch in some areas.
Cooler this weekend and then warmer by the middle of next week.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, falling to the 30s and 40s this weekend and next week.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s Thursday, falling to the upper 60s and 70s Friday through early next week.
Highs back to the 70s to lower 80s by Wednesday.