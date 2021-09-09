Although a warm day, smoke has really hindered full warming.
With warm temperatures, dry air and gusty winds, a fire weather warning until 9 p.m. for extreme fire danger.
An air quality alert through early Friday for western, central and southwest Montana.
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
High pressure continues to bring very warm conditions to Montana.
A southwest flow has also helped spread the smoke across the state.
A cold front will move across the region tomorrow.
A few showers and storms with it central and west and then showers statewide tomorrow night and Saturday.
Cooler this weekend and early next week, with further cooling in a week.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, dropping to the 30s and 40s this weekend and next week.
Highs in the 80s Friday, dropping to the upper 60s and 70s this weekend and early next week, and the 50s and 60s by next Thursday