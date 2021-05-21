After a few more rounds of snow this evening for southwest through north central Montana, the state will have a break on Saturday with variable cloudiness.
A strong storm system will move into the region Sunday and Monday. Widespread low elevation rain and high mountain snow will occur. Central and western Montana will see the brunt of it. Snowfall up to a foot in the mountains above 5000 feet along the divide. Rainfall of a half inch to inch across the central and west, with some areas receiving up to an inch and a half. Rainfall of a tenth to half inch in eastern Montana.
There is also a slight risk of severe storms across far eastern Montana Sunday, mainly near the North Dakota border.
The unsettled pattern will continue next week with a daily chance of showers. Cold tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. Lows will warm to the 30s over the weekend and the 40s next week.
Highs in the 40s across central Montana on Saturday, with 50s in eastern Montana and the 60s west of the divide. Highs drop back to the 40s and 50s Sunday before back to the 60s later next week.
