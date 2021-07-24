HELENA, Mont. - On Saturday, the B-47 Ridge dedication hike was held in Paradise Valley, honoring fallen servicemen.
The B-47 Ridge Designation Act was introduced in 2019 and signed into law in October of 2020, honoring the servicemen of a U.S. Air Force B-47 Bomber that crashed into a ridge near Emigrant Peak, killing four airmen: Capt. Bill Faulconer, Lt. Lloyd Sawyers, Lt. David Sutton, and Lt. Fred Hixenbaugh.
A release from the Office of the Governor says the hike takes relatives of the fallen airmen, Montana leaders and others to the crash site on Emigrant Peak and commemorates the crash site’s formal designation as the B-47 Ridge.
A ceremony was held after the hike honoring the fallen servicemen and a granite plaque was placed at the crash site the release said.