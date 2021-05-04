CORVALLIS, Mont. - Authorities in Ravalli County are dealing with an hours-long standoff in western Montana, involving a man believed to be armed.
It started Monday afternoon in the Farm View Estates neighborhood in Corvallis.
The suspect barricaded himself and refused to answer the door. He was believed to be alone, armed with several firearms.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) became aware of the man after reports he had violated the conditions of his release of a previous arrest.
Traffic is still limited in the area Tuesday morning, and some neighbors were forced to evacuate.
The RCSO is still on scene.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as the situation progresses.