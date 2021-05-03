Authorities are dealing with an hours-long standoff in western Montana, involving a man believed to be armed.
It started Monday afternoon, at Farm View Estates, a private development. The suspect barricaded himself and refused to answer the door. He was believed to be alone, armed with several firearms.
The RCSO became aware of the man after reports state he violated the conditions of his release of a previous arrest.
Traffic was being limited in the area and neighbors forced to evacuate.
The RCSO was working to control the perimeter and contain the man. Everyone was asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as the situation progresses.