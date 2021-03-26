HELENA, Mont. - House Bill 279 was passed by the Montana House of Representatives Friday.
A release from the Montana House of Representatives Majority says House Bill 279 amends the 2015 Montana Tax Credit Scholarship Program following the U.S. Supreme Court Case Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue last year.
HB 279 increases the Montana Tax Credit Scholarship Program for private programs from a $150 maximum tax credit to $200,000 with a $3 million annual cap as well as expands the Innovative Educational Program for public schools by the same amount.
“By expanding Montana’s tax credit scholarship programs, more families will be able to access educational services that fit the individual needs of their child,” Chairman Berglee said Friday. “This bill will primarily benefit low and middle-income families seeking additional choices in education. House Bill 279 lifts up all students in our state.”
The bill also eliminates standardized testing requirements for participating programs.