Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA SHERIFF OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD. HANNAH IS A 17 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. HANNAH WAS DROPPED OFF NEAR MISSOULA CHILDRENS THEATER TO GET THE BUS TO WORK. SHE DID NOT COME BACK ON THE BUS THAT EVENING, AND WHEN THEY CHECKED SHE HAD NOT GONE TO WORK. HANNAH HAS POSSIBLY BEEN ATTEMPTING TO DATE AN OLDER MAN, JEREMY PETERSON, WHO IS A 43 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FEET, 3 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 230 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. IT IS BELIEVED SHE MAY HAVE GONE WITH HIM IN HIS VAN. JEREMY IS HOMELESS AND LIVES OUT OF HIS VAN, A WHITE 2001 FORD WINDSTAR, WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 7-84966C. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HANNAHS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IT IS BELIEVED THEY ARE STILL IN THE MISSOULA AREA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF HANNAH DASHNAW-WISHERD OR JEREMY PETERSON PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-258-4810 OR CALL 911.