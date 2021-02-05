HELENA - New House Bills have been introduced, one looking to expand the availability of telehealth and the other looks to address Montana’s Certificate of Need laws.
Representatives Rhonda Knudsen and Matt Regier shared some of the house bills and what they are doing to health care in Montana in a release.
House Bill 43 will expand the availability of telehealth, the bill would permanently rescind regulations on telehealth that have been waived due to COVID-19 as well as expand the definition of telehealth and the types of insurance plans eligible for services.
“If these regulations on telehealth weren’t necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, they probably were not necessary in the first place,” the release reads.
House Bill 231 addresses Montana’s Certificate of Need laws, which were first implemented by the federal government in the 1970s in an attempt to control Medicaid costs. The release notes that by the 1980s the program was withdrawn by Congress.
According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, the Certificate of Need (CON) program helps maintain quality of care, control a portion of the health care costs of communities, and promote rational distribution of certain health care services.
The release states that most western states have repealed these laws, and by doing the same in Montana, services in the state can increase without impediments.
The release also mentions Senate Bill 101 has already been passed which will authorize Direct Primary Care agreements between patients and medical providers without involving insurance companies.