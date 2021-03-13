Just how are Americans spending their stimulus? According to financial experts, it's not for entertainment.
Millions of Americans are preparing to get their stimulus checks and for some Americans, they’re slated to arrive this weekend.
Just as a recap, that dollar amount is $1400, there are some stipulations based off income and filing status but the majority of Americans will receive the full amount.
According to the CEO of Earnin, Ram Palaniappan those checks really were a drop in the bucket.
Earnin is a financial company that has more than 1 million users, helping people manage their money.
Data collected by the company shows as quickly as the checks came in, they were gone.
For the first check:
15% percent of Americans spent the check in a single day.
45% percent spent the check within one week.
For the second check:
25% percent of Americans spent the check in a single day.
57% percent spent the check within one week.
“We looked at was over 1 million Earnin customers were doing, and we surveyed them,” Palaniappan said. “These are people working retail, nurses at hospitals, Government employees, people who work for small businesses, teachers, it was mostly being used for day-to-day needs, like food and bills.”
The data breakdown shows that people weren’t using this money for entertainment but to stay alive.
MORE DATA:
60% percent of Americans used the stimulus check to purchase food.
48% of Americans used the stimulus check to pay their utility bills.
45% of Americans used the stimulus check to pay their rent.
6% of Americans were able to put any amount of stimulus into their savings
5% used the stimulus for purchases related to entertainment or recreation.
Palaniappan says based off they’re forecasting, this third check will be spent by more than 40% of Americans in less than two weeks.