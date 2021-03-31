HELENA, Mont. - As all Montanans 16 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte gave some more insight on how the state plans on distributing the vaccines.
Gianforte announced during a press conference Wednesday that Montana will see an increase in vaccine doses.
The state is receiving 41,610 first doses of the vaccine this week, in addition to the about 25,000 second doses the state is receiving.
“Our trend lines remain encouraging, and there’s a reason for that,” Governor Gianforte said. “These vaccines are safe and effective. They work, and I encourage Montanans to get theirs now that we’re opening it up statewide.”
Many counties and municipalities have reported they are ready to start vaccinating all adults in Montana, and Bekki Kirsch-Wehner with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, says they anticipate this phase will go quicker than others as the state is anticipating seeing more vaccine doses.
When deciding what brands of vaccines go where, Kirsch-Wehner says they determine that by looking at the number of vaccines they are getting, and are giving vaccines that require storage at a lower temperature to counties that can store and go through them quicker.
After that, other counties and municipalities are looked at to determine distribution, and until Wednesday, Kirsch-Wehner said they did not have enough data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to factor that vaccine in.
Kirsch-Wehner also said that while they are seeing variants of the virus across the state, they are confident the vaccine will cover them.
On Tuesday, Gianforte issued a directive to help with the distribution of the vaccine in the state.
The directive authorizes pharmacists to use any health care provider, who is licensed by Montana or another state and who is qualified to administer vaccines under his or her scope of practice, to assist in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for the duration of the state of emergency.