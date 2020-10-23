HELENA- As many prepare to go out with the start of deer and elk hunting season this weekend, the cold temperatures could hinder the effectiveness of one essential safety tool: bear spray.
The Montana Bear Education Group says even if you’re already carrying a rifle while out hunting, they recommend also bringing along bear spray.
In a post to their Facebook, the group cited a Journal of Wildlife Management investigation saying it found cold temperatures significantly reduce the reach and dispersion of bear spray.
So how can you keep your bear spray effective while out in the frigid cold?
According to the group, the investigation recommended carrying your can of bear spray under your coat to keep it warm, however, that could make removing the spray to use it take longer to deploy it compared to carrying it in a belt or pack strap.
You could also sleep with it in your sleeping bag when camping overnight in the cold.
