Santa Claus is preparing for his biggest trip of the year, and NORAD and Google are all ready to keep a close eye on his world wide journey.
People looking for updates on Santa's location have many options.
NORAD is continuing their Santa Tracker online here, and by phone by calling 1-877-Hi-NORAD.
You don’t even have to reach for the phone, as there is also an Alexa skill you can set up so you can simply ask without leaving the festivities, or if you have On-Star, you can push the blue button to check-in.
The NORAD Tracks Santa Twitter will also be posting live updates on his position in the world.
Google also has their Santa Tracker ready for this year, which not only lets you keep an eye out for Santa, but also has some games to play.
You can also rest easy knowing Santa is making his way safely through his U.S. tour, accompanied by the U.S. Secret Service’s “Big Red Protective Detail”