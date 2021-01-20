WASHINGTON, D.C. - Health experts and government leaders are pushing the public to avoid gathering at Joe Biden's Presidential inauguration at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday due to safety concerns.
Health experts are focusing their main concerns on the spread of COVID-19, while government leaders are focusing on security due to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol building during Biden's electoral certification on Jan. 6.
CNN reported Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser pleaded to the public to avoid coming to Washington D.C. for the inauguration and suggested tuning in virtually instead.
"Our goals right now are to encourage Americans to participate virtually and to protect the District of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol and its grounds on January 6," Bowser said in a news conference.
CNN added the inaugural committee was already planning on holding President-elect Biden's inauguration online before the attack on Jan. 6 happened due to the increase of COVID-19 cases -- major news outlets nationwide will stream the event for the public to safely watch remotely.