PARK CITY - Traffic is being rerouted through Park City Sunday due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, troopers are handling multi-vehicle crashes at I-90 westbound from around mile marker 420 to mile marker 423. 

Traffic is reportedly backed up, and anyone going that way is told they should take the Park City exit and travel down Old Highway 10 to Columbus.

Westbound traffic on I90 is being diverted at exit 427 Park City. There is a multi vehicle crash in the Park city area. Please avoid traveling in this area if possible.

Posted by Stillwater County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 7, 2021

