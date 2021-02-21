US 12: Lolo Pass 98 miles east of the Kooskia area
US 12: Lolo Pass 98 miles east of the Kooskia area At 11:04 am

LOLO - Due to avalanche concerns, the Idaho side of US-12 westbound west of Lolo is closing at 5:00 pm, Sunday, Feb. 21.

The closure will be 32 miles west of Lolo and is on the Idaho side of US-12 westbound from mile marker 126 to mile marker 139 according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

Idaho Transportation Department Traveler Information

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is reporting there is a risk of an avalanche on US-12  in Idaho, and the road is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

US-12 is reported to have difficult driving conditions on the ITD’s 511 Traveler Information website.

MDT Travel Info website

The MDT Travel Info website is reporting US-12 in the area as snow and ice covered at this time.

Missoula Avalanche reported Saturday the avalanche danger in the west-central Montana backcountry is considerable and that winds and new snow are creating dangerous avalanche conditions on wind-loaded slopes.

