LOLO - Due to avalanche concerns, the Idaho side of US-12 westbound west of Lolo is closing at 5:00 pm, Sunday, Feb. 21.
The closure will be 32 miles west of Lolo and is on the Idaho side of US-12 westbound from mile marker 126 to mile marker 139 according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is reporting there is a risk of an avalanche on US-12 in Idaho, and the road is expected to reopen on Tuesday.
US-12 is reported to have difficult driving conditions on the ITD’s 511 Traveler Information website.
The MDT Travel Info website is reporting US-12 in the area as snow and ice covered at this time.
Missoula Avalanche reported Saturday the avalanche danger in the west-central Montana backcountry is considerable and that winds and new snow are creating dangerous avalanche conditions on wind-loaded slopes.
