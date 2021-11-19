If you are trying to go to Cat Griz, can you still get tickets?

**** UPDATE: since the time this web article was posted in the University of Montana did release more seats in section 116 and 115 at 200+ dollars.
MISSOULA, MT- 25,217 is the exact amount of people that can cram inside Washington Grizzly Stadium.
The stadium cost about $3.2 million to build back in the day but don’t worry you don’t have to spend that on tickets.
According to the University of Montana, every single one of those 25,000+ seats is sold out but there are ways to still get tickets.
One ticketing company called “vivid seats,” which is a reseller for tickets is advertising they have tickets available, but the price is going to be significantly higher.
Just, for example, two tickets in section 102 were going for $1035 each some of the higher up seats were going for about 200+ and that’s before ticketing fees.
You can follow this link to look at tickets that are for sale.
There are some free watch parties taking place across the state and in Missoula. Both university booster clubs host watch parties for alumni and fans.
The Rhino in Missoula says they are preparing for an influx of fans to be in front of the TV this weekend, the Missoula Club says they’ll also be having a Saturday morning breakfast and will have the TVs on from start to finish.
This year the official University of Montana booster alumni watch party was canceled. The organizer, Tom McQuillan, says that he will be attending the game this year with his son which is why he can’t host it.
In Bozeman, the MSU Boosters will host a watch party at the Rocking R, and up in Great Falls both the Cats and the Griz will host one function together at P. Gibson's.