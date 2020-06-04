JCPenney has released their list of stores they are closing.
The list shows 154 stores that they have decided to close, including one in Montana.
The Gallatin Valley Mall JCPenney is the only location in Montana currently set to close.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”
JCPenney’s release says store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.
Closing sales are expected to begin on June 12, 2020.
You can view the full list of JCPenney stores that are closing here.