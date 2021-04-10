Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... West-southwest wind 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph. Increasing west-southwest winds are expected as a cold front approaches this afternoon. West-northwest winds will continue to be gusty behind the front through the rest of the day. The time period for the strongest gusts will be around the time of the frontal passage at 2PM, and continue to remain gusty through 6PM this evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&