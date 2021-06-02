HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed June 2, 2021, as Earl J. Barlow Day.
In the proclamation, Gov. Gianforte says Earl J. Barlow Day celebrates Barlow’s extensive, meaningful lifelong accomplishments to strengthen Indian Education in the State of Montana and throughout the United States.
Earl J. Barlow was born on June 2, 1927, on the Blackfeet Reservation and dedicated his life to serving his fellow Montanans and Americans according to a release.
After graduating from Browning High School in 1944, Barlow enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and was later honorably discharged.
Barlow graduated with honors with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from the Montana State Normal College and a Master of Education from the University of Montana before beginning his education career in Hot Springs, Montana on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
According to the release, Barlow served in many different posts, including superintendent of various school districts and as Director of the Office of Indian Education at the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
“Earl J. Barlow Day celebrates Barlow’s lifetime of dedication toward enhancing Indian Education, Native American Rights, and for providing an endless source of knowledge and wisdom to future generations,” the release reads.
You can read the full proclamation online here.