HELENA - Law enforcement is warning of a rise in business e-mail compromise (BEC) schemes after a local was recently targeted, resulting in a loss of tens of thousands of dollars.
The FBI and the Helena Police Department sent a release saying the scam is specifically targeting title companies.
In the recent case involving a local victim, the release says the victim received an email that appeared to come from a title company with instructions on how to wire his down payment.
According to the release, the email was disguised to look legitimate and included the name of a title company employee.
The victim didn’t realize it was a scam until the money was sent, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars.
Those looking to buy homes, real estate agents and title companies are being told they should be vigilant and verify any communications regarding money transfers.
BEC scams are among the fastest-growing internet fraud schemes and cost victims hundreds of millions of dollars in losses every year.
In Montana in 2019, 55 victims with losses nearing $2.5 million were reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) the release says.
If you or your company has been victimized by a BEC scam the release says to:
Contact your financial institution immediately.
Request that they contact the financial institution where the fraudulent transfer was sent.
File a complaint - regardless of dollar loss – at ic3.gov.