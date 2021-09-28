CHICAGO, IL - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of one of the victims killed in the fatal train derailment in Joplin, Montana.
According to information from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, PC the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Zach Schneider, 28, in his home state of Illinois on Tuesday.
Schneider was one of three people killed when Amtrak's Empire Builder derailed near Joplin, Mont. around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. He was traveling from Chicago to Portland with his wife Rebecca, who was injured in the crash but survived.
The wrongful death complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday.
“Zach and Rebecca, were college sweethearts excited to spend their lives together," said attorney Jeffrey P. Goodman in a press release. "As rail passengers, they put their lives in Amtrak’s hands and expected that Amtrak would make sure they arrived at their destination safely. Sadly, what was supposed to be a joyous vacation turned tragic because of the failures of Amtrak and BNSF to fulfill their safety responsibilities.”