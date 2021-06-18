HELENA, Mont. - Licenses or permits left over from the special license permit drawing can be purchased starting Monday, June 21.
Hunters can sign up for leftover licenses and permits that were not distributed by the drawing from June 21 to July 21 on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here.
The time frames to sign up for the various Surplus lists are as follows:
- Deer & Elk Permits, Deer B & Elk B License: June 21 – July 21
- Antelope, Antelope B, Crane, Special Mountain Lion: August 9– Aug. 27
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the new process for the sale of surplus licenses began in 2020 in response to issues in years past.
The old process was reportedly vulnerable to long lag times, confusion and a perception of inequity for those unable to use the first-come, first-served online option starting at 5 a.m.
The resulting Surplus License List will be randomized with hunters at the top of the list contacted via email with instructions to finalize their purchase within a specified time.
To be placed on the Surplus License List, resident and nonresident hunters can sign up through the MyFWP portal here.
The new process requires hunters to keep their email addresses current with their ALS record FWP said.
Payment of the license fee is not required to sign up on the Surplus License List. Obtaining a license from this list has no effect on your existing preference points.
Hunters must finalize the purchase of the license/permit within the time frame specified in the email, otherwise, your opportunity will be offered to the next hunter on the randomized list.
Opportunities that have not sold out through the Surplus License List may be offered by FWP to over-the-counter customers at FWP’s internal and external license sale providers.