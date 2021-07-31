Grey headed flying fox - Bat - WikiMedia

Photo credit: Andrew Mercer

WHITEHALL, Mont. - Starting Sunday, Aug. 8, Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is kicking off Bat Week.

Bat week has been an annual event at the Caverns for 12 years and the week features a variety of events and speakers celebrating bats.

Every evening for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the event will start at 8:00 pm, and there will be a campground talk or walk for visitors that will focus on many different aspects of bats.

Park staff will also have interactive bat programs happening on the porch of the park’s visitor center.

The following are the planned Bat Week at the Caverns presentations, some of which will be followed by bat-spotting walks:

  • Sunday, Aug. 8: The Misunderstood Bat, by Tom Forwood
  • Monday, Aug. 9: Bat Mythology, by Emily Dickerson
  • Tuesday, Aug. 10: River Bat Walk
  • Wednesday, Aug. 11: The Mystique of the Night, by Aubrey Enderle
  • Thursday, Aug. 12: Midnight Flight, by Zack Story
  • Friday, Aug. 13: The Mysterious Montana Bat Walk, by Matt Bell
  • Saturday, Aug. 14: The Evolution of Bats, by Ramona Radonich

