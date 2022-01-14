HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead on Rimini Road.
According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, dispatch was contacted around 3:00 pm Friday about a possible deceased person on Rimini Road, south of Highway 12.
The caller said they were in the area getting ready to snowmobile when they noticed something suspicious-looking, investigated and found what they believed to be a human body.
Deputies responded to the location, trail number 1866, and found a deceased person. The individual will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for examination to determine the cause and manner of death.
At this time law enforcement is investigating this as a suspicious death, however, they do not believe there is any danger to the public.
If you have any information you feel could be useful to the investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Jarod Piilola at 406-447-8243.
