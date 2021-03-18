National Puppy Day is coming up on March 23 and in honor of the most important Tuesday in March this year, Canine Companions launched a new live puppy cam.
If you need a cuteness break you can tune into the live feed to watch seven-week-old puppies, eat, sleep, play and grow over the next few days on the Canine Companions for Independence website here.
Two of the puppies are even coming to Montana to be raised in one of the Canine Companions for Independence’s prison puppy raising programs at the Crossroads Correctional Facility.
"Canine Companions service dogs are trained in over 40 commands and are matched with children, adults and veterans with disabilities free of charge,” a release from Canine Companions for Independence says. “These dogs assist with daily tasks such as retrieving dropped items, opening and closing doors and drawers, turning on and off lights and much more to enhance independence for people with disabilities. To get there, it takes nearly two years of hard work and love, starting at the very beginning as adorable puppies.”
The live puppies are already in training for their futures Canine Companions says.