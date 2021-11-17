UPDATE: NOV. 17 A T 8:50 P.M.
LPD says Treven has been found and is safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
LVINGSTON, Mont. — The Livingston Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old boy reported missing.
Treven Brown is described as being of slight build, five feet three inches tall, weighing 84 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather bomber-style jacket over a greyish-green hoodie, black jeans and a blue backpack.
If you have information on Treven's whereabouts or see him, call Dispatch at 406-222-2050.
This article has been corrected to say the boy is 11-years-old, not eight.