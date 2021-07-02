MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters have responded to 59 small wildfires that have burned about 44 acres within the Lolo National Forest protection area to date this season.
An update from the Lolo National Forest is warning recreationists of high fire danger in the forest and asks them to recreate responsibly.
“The recent hot weather has dried out fuels creating conditions where forest vegetation is susceptible to catching fire,” stated Kate Jerman, Lolo National Forest Public Affairs Officer. “Although we received some precipitation last night, it wasn’t wide-spread enough to significantly improve conditions. As we head into the holiday weekend, we urge visitors to be responsible and cautious with campfires and remember that fireworks are prohibited on the Lolo National Forest.”
Thursday night over 150 lightning strikes were reported to have touched the ground throughout the Lolo National Forest, and despite some rainfall, fire managers have received numerous smoke reports.
As of Friday morning a fire, dubbed the Sleeman Fire, was confirmed to be in a remote area of the Sleeman Creek drainage, about 4.5 miles northwest of Lolo.
An aerial detection flight will fly portions of the forest to continue efforts to locate smoldering, lightning-strike fires from the storm Thursday night.
People are being asked to recreate safely during the upcoming holiday weekend by following these tips provided by the Lolo National Forest:
- Exercise caution with campfires: Hot and dry conditions are expected through the weekend. Remember to never leave a campfire unattended and make sure your coals are cool to the touch before you leave.
- Fireworks are prohibited on National Forests year-round: No fireworks of any kind may be discharged anywhere within the Lolo National Forest, at any time.
- Camping and Rentals: Camping and rentals are open for use! For more information on cabin and lookout reservations visit www.recreation.gov.The majority of campgrounds on the Forest are first-come/first-served. River Point (Seeley Lake Ranger District) and Quartz Flat Loop A (Superior Ranger District) Campgrounds are available for reservation only on www.recreation.gov.
- Food Storage: Please remain bear aware and properly store your food. Food, carcasses, and attractants must be stored in a bear-resistant container or stored in a bear-resistant manner if they are unattended. In the front country, these same items must also be properly stored in camp at night, unless they are being consumed, prepared for transport, or storage. For more information visit this link.
- Know Before You Go: Check in with the local Ranger Station for an update on current conditions. Be prepared for changing weather and remain cautious around flowing waters, especially at creek crossings.
- Be a good steward: Practice Leave No Trace. Pack out garbage, be considerate of other visitors, and give wildlife plenty of space.