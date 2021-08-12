LOVE INC.’s Clothes Closet in need of donations for back to school season

BOZEMAN, MT- As we are get ready to send the kids back to school, multiple organizations across the Gallatin Valley are getting ready to step up to help students in need,
LOVE INC.’s Clothes Closet posted that back to school shopping is coming up and that they need your help.
The Gallatin County LOVE INC. Clothes Closet is open to the public and the clothing is always free. The store is staffed by volunteers.
Right now they are working to get the kids ready for school, the LOVE INC. Clothes Closet is accepting all clothing and accessories but they do have tops needs—
1. Boys and girls sizes 2T - size 20
2. All sizes of men's shirts and shoes
3. Men's and women's pajamas
4. Newborn girl
5. Men's and women's underwear (only new)
Donations can be brought to 141 Discovery DR. Monday-Friday 9-5 p.m. They are no longer are excepting donations at the Belgrade location.
More can be found here.