BOULDER, MT - For pet owners in Boulder, Montana if you need to spay or neuter your pets, there will be a low cost clinic this weekend.
It will be taking place at Jefferson High School in Boulder between April 10-11
and they are taking appointments by calling 406-25-4334.
Organizers say all cats should be dropped off and picked up at swimming pool. Only one adult will be allowed in the clinic when dropping off a dog.
It typically costs between $35-$400 to spay or neuter a dog this offer and this is a low cost opportunity to members of the community.