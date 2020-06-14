UPDATE - Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton lifted the pre-evacuation order just after 9:30 a.m.
A pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for people near the Lump Gulch Fire Sunday morning.
Jackson Creek
Holmes Gulch
Tucker Gulch (Dry Gulch)
Unionville
Travis Creek
Davis Gulch
Blue Sky Hieghts
Forest Park Estates
Ohio Gulch
Residents in these locations should be prepared to evacuate in the event it becomes necessary.
The Sheep Mountain Subdivision is the only area under an evacuation order.
The fire is estimated to be at least 1,500 to 1,800 in size.
The incident will transition to a Type 3 incident management team later today, Sunday.
The public is asked to NOT come into the area to observe fire behavior. This will allow first responders to do their work safely.