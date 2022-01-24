Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Surfaces are expected to become icy and slick especially near and after sunset. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&