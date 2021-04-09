WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Major General Matt Quinn for Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, Department of Veterans Affairs.
Major General Quinn is a retired Major General who served nearly 37 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard leading up to his selection as the 27th Adjutant General for Montana.
Most recently, Major General Quinn served as the head of Montana’s COVID-19 Task Force.
From the White House’s announcement of Major General Quinn's nomination:
“He is a veteran of Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, commanding Soldiers at the company and battalion level. Prior to selection as the Adjutant General, Quinn was the President of ELM Locating and Utility Services, while serving in the Montana National Guard as a traditional (Drill status) Guardsman. Like all National Guard and Reserve women and men who serve, he carefully balanced his family, military and civilian careers.
MG (Ret) Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering degree from Montana State University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Montana, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the US Army War College. Quinn is married to Jody Quinn and they are the proud parents of five children, Jon, Braeden, Maddi, Kailyn, and Megan ranging in age from 32 to 18. They enjoy everything that Montana has to offer in the great outdoors while spending time with family.”