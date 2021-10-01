HELENA, Mont. - A Montana man accused of molesting multiple young girls has been certified as a sexually dangerous person.
The Department of Justice reports 33-year-old Oliver Lee White was accused of sexually molesting at least 13 young girls on the Crow Indian Reservation.
According to the DOJ, evidence at trial showed that starting in 2007, when White was around 20-years-old, until 2013, he reportedly molested young girls, ranging from ages of two to 13-years-old.
The incidents happened at a non-profit organization which had children around, including children who were being fostered.
White avoided supervision and his predatory conduct went undetected due to the layout of the facility.
Evidence showed White had a “persistent and common pattern of sexually offending the young girls by isolating them and then molesting them for his own sexual gratification,” the DOJ reported.
White was criminal charged in United States District Court for the District of Montana with numerous sex crimes, however, White was deemed incompetent to stand trail due to his mental illnesses.
Ultimately, the United States certified White as a sexually dangerous person under the Adam Walsh Act.
The Act allows the United States to seek civil commitment of sexually dangerous persons who, because of a serious mental illness, abnormality, or disorder, would have serious difficulty refraining from sexually violent conduct or child molestation.
On Sept. 30, a judge announced his ruling and civilly committed White to the custody of the Attorney General as a sexually dangerous person.