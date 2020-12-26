STEVENSVILLE- A man has been arrested for Deliberate Homicide after a shooting in Stevensville early Christmas morning.

According to the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Holton said Deputy Sheriff's responded to a report of a shooting at an address on 5th Street in Stevensville about 10 minutes after midnight on the 25th.

The sheriff’s office says an altercation between two men led to the victim being shot multiple times by 33-year-old Trevor Matthew Looney.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old John Komotios of Missoula, Flathead and Lake Counties.

Looney was arrested and transported to the Ravalli County Detention Center for the offenses of Deliberate Homicide and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Investigators believe the incident was an isolated altercation between the two and there is no further danger to the public according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and the scene is secured awaiting autopsy and search warrant results.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with knowledge of Trevor Looney's behavior and travels prior to and leading up to Christmas to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Cashell at the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

