CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - A Bridger man has been arrested for causing the Robertson Draw Fire.
Following an investigation by Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, a warrant was issued, based on a filing by Carbon County Attorney Alex Nixon, charging 55-year-old John Lightburn.
Lightburn has been charged with felony negligent arson, felony criminal mischief and a misdemeanor of negligent arson.
He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he was held on a $7,500 bond.