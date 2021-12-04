FORSYTH, Mont. - A man called 9-1-1 after he reportedly fell into the Yellowstone River and got stranded on an island Saturday.
The Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office reports the man called 9-1-1 after he fell into the Yellowstone River near Forsyth and had become stranded on an island.
Sheriff’s deputies and EMS were able to locate the man and the sheriff’s office is thanking Robert Tallent and Treasure County Deputy, Justin Sauvageau who launched a watercraft at the boat ramp to recover the caller.
The man was taken to the local hospital where he was treated for extended exposure to cold weather.
“We would like to take a minute to remind everyone that cold weather is coming and to be prepared. If you become stranded, it is imperative to stay warm and call emergency services immediately. Hypothermia can develop in as little as 5 to 10 minutes in extreme conditions," the sheriff's office wrote.