HELENA, Mont. - Lloyd Barrus, who was found guilty of killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was sentenced Friday.

A release from the Montana Department of Justice reports Barrus was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences.

In September, Barrus was found guilty of three counts of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case.