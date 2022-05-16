LINCOLN County, MT - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after he was pulled from a truck submerged in a lake over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office says on Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a car driving into the water at Koocanusa Marina, north of Libby. When they got to the scene, they saw a Ford F-250 in the water near the end of the boat ramp.

Bystanders had pulled the driver from the truck and were performing CPR on him at the time. Deputies took over until an ambulance arrived, but unfortunately resuscitation efforts were not successful.

The driver was identified as Daniel Hollenkamp. A friend of his told deputies they had been out fishing. When they finished, Hollenkamp went up the boat ramp to get the pick up and trailer. They heard him start to cough violently, but he continued up the ramp.

The friend looked back a short while later and noticed the pickup coming down the ramp. The truck did not stop or turn around, but continued down and drove off the ramp into the water.

Deputies report Hollenkamp was in the water for anywhere between 10-20 minutes before witnesses were able to pull the truck back up enough to get him out.

No additional information was immediately available.