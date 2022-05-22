LIBBY, Mont. - A multi-agency manhunt was launched to look for a suspect after a man was found dead and a woman was taken via Life Flight to a hospital Saturday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby Saturday before 3:00 pm.

When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man and woman with multiple gunshot wounds who was given aid and taken via Life Flight to a hospital.

A multi-agency manhunt was launched for the shooting suspect, and based on statements from the victim and witnesses, an arrest warrant was issued for Garry Douglas Seaman.

Seaman was arrested Sunday around 10:00 am near his residence in Flathead County.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office were on the scene of the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Libby Volunteer Ambulance also responded to the scene.