YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK - A Utah man has been sentenced after he was found digging in the historic Fort Yellowstone Cemetery.
Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, was reportedly searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure when he was found digging in Fort Yellowstone’s cemetery in late 2019 and early 2020.
According to the Department of Justice, rangers and special agents of the National Park Service discovered seventeen sites of illegal excavation, including damage to an historic grave.
Craythorn had done extensive research on the Forest Fenn treasure and documented his efforts to family and friends an investigation found, however, the DOJ says Craythorn did not find the treasure during his criminal adventure.
“This is the most significant investigation of damage to archaeological resources in Yellowstone National Park’s recent history,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “I want to sincerely thank law enforcement officers, special agents, archaeological staff, the Department of Justice District of Wyoming and the U.S. District Court Judge for their outstanding work on this complex case.”
Rodrick Dow Craythorn has been sentenced to six months of imprisonment plus six months of home detention, to be followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $31,566 in restitution.