YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- A Utah man claiming to be searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was found digging in the historic Fort Yellowstone Cemetery.
The man, Rodrick Dow Craythorn, was accused on September 16, 2020, on charges of excavating or trafficking in archeological resources and injury or depredation to United States property a release from the Department of Justice says.
According to the release, count one of the indictment claims Craythorn did knowingly and unlawfully excavate, remove, damage, alter and deface, and attempt to excavate, remove, damage, alter, and deface archeological resources, in particular the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in Yellowstone National Park between October 1, 2019, and May 24, 2020.
The second count alleges Craythorn, during the same period, did willfully damage, injure, and commit depredation against property belonging to the United States.
Craythorn was reportedly searching for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery when the alleged acts occurred.
Forrest Fenn, an art dealer and author from Santa Fe, hid a treasure chest containing gold, rare coins, jewelry, and gemstones somewhere in the Rocky Mountains which was eventually found in Wyoming in June 2020.
Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, made his initial appearance in Federal Court on October 22, 2020, before Chief Federal Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and entered a plea of not guilty to both counts.
He is set for trial on December 14, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Casper, Wyoming. An indictment is an allegation and Craythorn is presumed innocent until convicted.