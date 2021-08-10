GREYCLIFF, Mont. - A man was reported missing Sunday, Aug. 8 after trying to retrieve his raft while on the Yellowstone River.
Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office reports the incident happened near the Bratten Fishing access between Greycliff and Reed Point.
A gust of wind reportedly blew the raft into the water, and the victim, who is believed to not have been wearing a personal flotation device, tried to swim after it according to initial reports.
Other members of the man’s party reported it to the Sweet Grass County Dispatch, and Sweet Grass County SAR responded to the initial call.
During the search, other agencies that assisted included a local air service, Stillwater Co. SAR, Gallatin Co. SAR, and US Water Rescue.
The sheriff’s office said searchers have been hampered by windy conditions and muddy water, and that search efforts are continuing.
At this time the identity of the individual has not been released.
The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office say they have been in contact with family members of the victim during this search.