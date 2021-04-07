MISSOULA, Mont. - A man who was stuck inside a silo at a concrete facility in Missoula has been rescued by fire crews.
Emergency responders said the man is in stable condition, and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked out.
Firefighters were called to Hunton Pre-Cast Concreate around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) responded with two ladder trucks and three engines, which included five on duty rescue technicians and a Battalion Chief. Due to the complexity of the incident other MFD staff members on duty also responded to assist.
In a release, MFD said when the first engine arrived on scene they found the victim inside a 35’ tall elevated silo buried in wet sand with only his face exposed. The scene was complicated by the fact that the victim was approximately 25’ below the only entrance, which was a small manhole near the top of the silo.
The man was trapped on the third floor of the silo.
Missoula Senior Firefighter, Blake Meyers, helped lower the man down the side of the silo.
Meyers said it was a dangerous situation inside the silo.
"We just started removing sand from all the way around him, starting at the higher layers and moving our way down so that we didn't cascade sand down on to him and suffocate him. All the while trying to keep his spirits up and trying to get him out of there," Meyers said.
Meyers said the sand was wet, so they were concerned about hypothermia.
After approximately two and a half hours, the victim was freed from the sand and placed in a rescue harness. He was then hoisted up to the small interior entrance inside the silo 25 feet above him.
Rescue crews were then challenged with getting the victim from the top of the silo to the ground. They said they used a technique called a high point pick off, utilizing a ladder truck as the high point. They were then able to lower the victim using a pulley system to the waiting ambulance.
According to MFD, the victim was transported to St.Pats and later released with no injuries.