GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man who admitted to seriously injuring an infant was sentenced Wednesday.
According to the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that in November 2017 the FBI was notified of an infant who was flown from Wolf Point to a hospital in Billings.
The infant reportedly appeared to have suffered life-threatening, non-accidental injuries.
Doctors informed agents with the FBI that the infant’s injuries were classic signs of physical abuse.
The mother of the infant said during an interview that Charles Connor Clark, 27, told her the child vomited, that he was trying to burp him and that the child had choked.
Clark pleaded guilty on Feb. 17 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury as charged in a superseding information.
Charles Connor Clark was sentenced Wednesday to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
No information was given on the child's condition at this time.