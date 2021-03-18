LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A man accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old more than six years ago has been sentenced to probation.
In September of 2015, Jason Terronez, 39, reportedly admitted in open court that he sexually abused the child while pleading guilty.
A release from the Deputy Fergus County Attorney, Diane Cochran, says Judge Randall Spaulding issued the sentence for Terronez after hearing testimony from the parents of the child victim.
The parents of the victim asked Judge Spaulding to commit Terronez to the Department of Corrections, however, the judge reportedly ordered that Terronez’s sentence be suspended and that he be released into the community immediately.
In addition, the release says no fines were imposed for the crime by the judge, and Terronez’s responsibility to pay any fines, including his responsibility to reimburse the state Office of Public Defender for representing him, has been waived.
Terronez will be supervised by a probation officer for ten years, which the release says is legal under current Montana law.
According to the release, Fergus County Attorney, Kent Sipe and the Lewistown Police Department were disappointed with the sentence.
“Mr. Terronez’s decision to abuse a child has destroyed families and irreparably damaged multiple people,” Sipe said. “He should have been committed to the Department of Corrections.”
“This case should serve as a prime example of why legislative changes need to be made to ensure justice for the victims and their families of violent crimes,” Chief of Police Justin Jenness said.
In March of 2015, Terronez was charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, he plead guilty in September of 2015 to an amended charge of sexual assault.
Terronez reportedly changed his plea after the victim testified on the seventh day of trial on the sexual intercourse without consent charge.
When pleading guilty, the release says Terronez admitted in open court that he sexually abused the child.
The next day, Terronez’s attorney, Jeffery M. Foster of Great Falls, was found deceased in his room at the Yogo Inn and an investigation by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation did not show any signs of foul play, investigators concluded he committed suicide.
After Foster’s death, Terronez filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea in February 2016, claiming that Foster provided him with ineffective legal counsel.
The Fergus County Attorney’s Office opposed the motion, however, Judge Spaulding granted the motion in September 2016 according to the release.
At the request of the County Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office appealed the decision to the Montana Supreme Court.
After the appeal was made, the Supreme Court found Foster’s legal advice to Terronez was not ineffective, however, the Court held that Judge Spaulding was correct to allow Terronez to withdraw his guilty plea because of “pervasive air of fear” during the trial.
Four years later, in November of 2020, Terronez entered an Alford plea to amend charge of sexual assault.
According to Cornell Law School, an Alford plea registers a formal claim neither of guilt nor innocence toward charges brought against a defendant in criminal court, and the defendant accepts all the ramifications of a guilty verdict without first attesting to having committed the crime.
Terronez’s plea came after nine hours of mediation between Terronez; his court-appointed attorney, Robert Snively of Hardin; Assistant Attorney General Daniel Guzynski of Helena; and Sipe.
A plea agreement was signed by the parties, pursuant to which the prosecution agreed to recommend that Terronez be sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections for ten years with six years suspended.
The agreement allowed Terronez’s attorney to argue for any lawful sentence the release says.
Chief of Police Justin Jenness said he was the investigator in this incident six years ago, and knows firsthand the devastation Terronez’s actions created.
“... it is unfathomable that Judge Spaulding has decided to allow Terronez to walk away a free man, with no prison sentence and no fine,” Jenness said. “I want the community to know that we take sexual assault allegations seriously, and vow to continue to investigate these crimes to the fullest extent, so that justice may one day be served. Sadly, the 5-year-old victim in Terronez’s case will not get justice.”