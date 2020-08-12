HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock announced face coverings will now be required in Montana schools, in counties with more at least four active cases of COVID-19.

The announcement Wednesday, is an amendment to the governor’s directive issued July 15, which requires masks be worn in all businesses in counties with four or more active cases of the novel coronavirus.

The amendment applies to public and private K-12 schools in all indoor school spaces as well as organized activities that are outdoors.

“I know that school districts are navigating and school boards are navigating through unprecedented times… and at the end of the day we all have that same goal of making sure our kids can return to school safely,” Bullock said. “However for those that are strongly encouraging the wearing of masks or face coverings in our buildings, I do fear that that won’t be enough to keep those teachers and students safe.”

Bullock went on to say every other public and government building requires face coverings, and that the same should apply to schools.

The governor also addressed Montana’s potential for moving into additional phases of reopening. He explained that Montana will move into phase three of the Reopening the Big Sky plan in one of two ways; one being a vaccine, the other being learning to live with the virus.

“Learning to live with the virus in our presence isn’t ignoring, or denying, or thinking it will magically disappear one day… the way that we learn to live with this virus in our presence is living in a way where we recognize and acknowledge the significant risk is present,” Bullock said.

Bullock went on to say learning to live with the virus means respecting public health officials who are working to protect Montanans.

“I implore all Montanans to learn to live with COVID in our presence until we get a vaccine,” Bullock added. “That’s the only way we’re going to get to phase three, and it’s the only way our schools will be open and remain open… and it’s the only way to continue on a path to economic recovery, we cannot have that economic recovery if we do not have a healthy workforce.”

Bullock also announced grant programs for the live entertainment industry and businesses along the east edge of Glacier National Park, as well as the doubling of the funds available in the Business Stabilization Grant Program.

An announcement was also made regarding a relief package that would provide lost wage assistance through a disaster relief fund.

Bullock says in order to get the funds from the memorandum signed by the president that would provide lost wage assistance through disaster relief funds, a new system is required to be programmed to get the money to unemployed Montanans, as well as three weeks on the federal government’s end to establish grant funding and provide guidance.

During that time, CARES Act funding will be used to provide the full $400 benefit of unemployment insurance.

Also announced was $10 million to create the Live Entertainment Grant Program to provide long term viability for the live entertainment industry.

The Live Entertainment Grant Program is available to Montana based businesses and non-profits in the entertainment business whose revenues primarily come from live entertainment events. The program will provide up to 25% of a businesses’ 2019 gross revenue or a maximum of $1,000,000 per applicant.

Bars, restaurants and other facilities whose primary business is anything other than live entertainment are not eligible.

Funds available in the Business Stabilization Grant Program were also announced to be doubled.

Almost 8,000 businesses that have already been awarded a Business Stabilization Grant are eligible to receive a second payment equal to their first, and new applicants, as well as applications in progress, are now eligible to receive up to 6 months of working capital or $20,000, whichever is less according to Bullock.

Businesses that are eligible to receive a second grant will be contacted by the Montana Department of Commerce via email, and should not submit a second application.

A grant program for businesses located along the east edge of Glacier National Park was also announced Wednesday.

“Many businesses are entirely dependent on visitation to keep their operations running throughout the year,” a release from Bullock says. “Supporting them now will ensure they can sustain their operations for next year’s tourism season.”

Businesses in the eastern edge of Glacier National Park that are reliant on tourism may be eligible to apply for a grant up to 25% of their 2019 gross revenue or up to $40,000. In order to be eligible, businesses must be located along the eastern edge of Glacier National Park in the immediate vicinity of East Glacier, St. Mary or Babb and must be Montana based.

Applications for the grant program will be available next week online here.