HELENA - A new fund to directly support community searches for missing Indigenous people in Montana was announced by the Montana Community Foundation, Inc. (MCF).
The MCF says the Snowbird Fund directly supports Montana Native families by providing immediate financial assistance to families or individuals leading the search for their missing loved ones in urban and reservation areas.
A release from the MCF says direct payments of $500 will be made to individuals to offset the expenses families incur while searching, at their own expense, for their loved one.
Assistance may be used to cover expenses such as:
Gas money, meals, and hotel stays as they search across the state
Cell phone payments
Tools like metal detectors and drones
Conducting a targeted awareness campaign
Hosting a community vigil
Those actively searching for a missing loved one can apply online here.
Received requests will be reviewed by the fund committee and a decision will be made and payment for approved requests will be made in two weeks.
As of MCF’s release sent Feb. 10, there is more than $50,000 in the fund. Additional contributions to the fund can be made online here.
“The MMIP crisis has a devastating impact on Montana Native communities and families,” said Mary Rutherford, President & CEO of the Montana Community Foundation. “The goal of the Snowbird Fund is to mobilize resources quickly and effectively to the families who need them -- without complex applications or reporting requirements.”
According to the release, the Snowbird Fund was established at the Montana Community Foundation by Montana businesswoman Whitney Williams. Williams recently opened the fund, the first of its kind in Montana, after hearing from, among others, a Crow tribal member, Grace Bulltail, whose 18-year-old niece was found murdered in Big Horn County in August 2019.
You can read the full release from the Montana Community Foundation, Inc. here.