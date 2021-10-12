MISSOULA, Mont. - In an eight to two vote, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees approved a motion to extend the mask requirement for all students, staff and teachers.
Ahead of Tuesday night's meeting, Superintendent Doctor Rob Watson recommended that the district continue to wear masks as COVID numbers have only increased in the schools.
He also recommended that the district's COVID-19 task force set guidelines for modifying mask requirements, including vaccine rates, number of positive cases or county case rates.
The board will revisit the mask policy in four weeks at their Nov. 9 meeting.