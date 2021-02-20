MISSOULA - Residents are reporting they are being contacted and told of a contract on their life unless they are willing to pay to have it canceled.
The Missoula Police Department (MPD) says residents began receiving the calls early Saturday morning.
The MPD says although the message is alarming, members of the general population are not targeted for assassination, especially not at the same time and that this is just a scam to intimidate and steal money.
If you receive a message like this, MPD says do not reply or interact with the other party, and never give out personal information unless you know who you are talking to.
Those with questions can contact Corporal Steve Crass by calling (406) 552-6300.